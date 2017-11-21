Reduced ticket prices part of downsized MOSI

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Just in time for the holidays, the Museum Of Science Industry is having its re-grand opening and this week is the first full week for children and their parents to explore the new digs.

MOSI has downsized everything and now takes up just over 40,000 square-feet. But, MOSI has managed to open a new exhibit called “Connectus Touch Tomorrow” and improve some of your old favorites like Mission Moon Base. MOSI also spent $40,000 to upgrade the Planetarium.

MOSI Chief Operating Officer Rob Lamke says the new and improved exhibits aren’t the only things you will like when you come to MOSI.

“Ticket prices and memberships have been greatly reduced in order to encourage visits in order to encourage frequency of visits and truly make it an economical experience for the family and a sustainable business model for us,” Lamke added.

MOSI will be closed Christmas and Thanksgiving but will be open the day before and the day after both holidays.

Learn more about MOSI here.

