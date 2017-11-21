New Port Richey woman not dead, but credit agency thinks so

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Denied because she’s dead.

That’s what a Toys R Us creditor told a Pasco County woman.

Elise Abraham, 73, disputes that finding.

She wanted to do a little Christmas shopping for her big family.

The toy store’s bank rejected her credit application, saying she’s not alive.

“I applied online for the credit card so that we could buy Christmas gifts. My daughter is going to school and has no money for Christmas shopping,” said Abraham.

Two weeks later, a letter appeared in the mail.

It said, “Credit: denied. Reason: applicant is deceased.”

“Nobody told me. Nobody told me I was dead. Ya know?” said Abraham.

8 On Your Side checked with a credit expert at Money Management International.

Thomas Nitzsche told us somebody goofed, likely by putting in the wrong social security number or name.

Abraham is worried news of her death could spread.

“I’m living on social security and I don’t want social security to get a hold of the fact that I’m dead and cancel, cancel my payments,” she said.

Abraham has no hard feelings against Toys R Us. The credit bureau? That’s another story.

“I think Trans Union needs to figure out where this error came from,” said Abraham.

She has many more dog walks ahead in her life. This is not a disaster.

News of her demise is a downer for her family.

“Well a little, yeah, because the kids rather have Christmas than a funeral at this point,” she joked.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: