Manhunt: Florida Highway Patrol adding more troopers in Seminole Heights

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Additional Florida Highway Patrol troopers have been added to the streets of Seminole Heights at the request of Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R).

Four murders between Oct. 9 and Nov. 14 remain unsolved. Tampa police believe one person is behind all four murders.

Trooper Kyle Patterson of Jacksonville is one of 20 troopers who normally work out of the area but were sent in to help in the neighborhood.

“I believe Seminole Heights really needed us and I’m proud to be here and I’m happy to be here,” Patterson said.

Several agencies are already assisting Tampa police officers with the investigation, including the FBI.

Officials say the extra patrols will give 24 hours of coverage, allowing Tampa police officers time to patrol the rest of the city.

“Whether it be in Jacksonville, whether it be here in Miami, or here in Tampa, we’re all one,” Patterson said.

Patterson, 30, is a rookie on the force and says he started patrolling as a trooper in September.

His training is now being put to the test as he works to help stop the killer from taking more victims.

Patterson plans to spend Thanksgiving patrolling with his law enforcement family in Seminole Heights, a community that’s new to him, but one he feels inclined to protect.

“I’m thinking about trying to make sure we take care of this situation for the citizens,” Patterson said.

