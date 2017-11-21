Man vanishes during walk to buy cigarettes in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man who disappeared eight days ago while walking to buy a pack of cigarettes.

Detectives say at 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 13 Robert Rodecker, 49, left his home on Rosa Linda Lane to buy a package of cigarettes and never returned.

Rodecker was last seen walking towards Florida Avenue North.

He has not returned home or contacted any family members.

Robert Rodecker is 6’ 2” tall, weighs 245 lbs and has a gray and brown goatee and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red Ohio State University t-shirt, tan shorts and red and black sneakers. Rodecker was also wearing a white Ohio State University cap.

Anyone with any information reference the whereabouts of Robert Rodecker is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

