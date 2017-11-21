Lawsuit: State of Florida ignoring medical marijuana law

By Published:
(Nexstar Media)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A Miami-Dade nursery and a Florida man who suffers from epilepsy are suing the administration of Gov. Rick Scott over the slow implementation of the state’s medical marijuana law.

Bill’s Nursery and Michael Bowen filed a lawsuit Tuesday that asks a judge to order the Department of Health to hand out new licenses for treatment centers. A new state law required the state to hand out 10 new licenses by October, but so far the state has only approved six.

Bowen, who said he needs medical marijuana to prevent seizures, said the department’s “inexcusable foot-dragging” is preventing patients from access to medical marijuana.

Voters last year approved a constitutional amendment that authorized medical marijuana.

Mara Gambineri, a spokeswoman for the department, said that state is working “diligently” to implement the new law.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s