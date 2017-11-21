KFC wants you to get away from it all in $10K ‘Internet Escape Pod’

(WFLA/CNN) – KFC came up with the perfect gift for the person who has everything.

It may not be finger lickin’ good, but it will help you enjoy some tech-free quiet time.

KFC has a Colonel Sanders “Internet Escape Pod” available for sale on Cyber Monday.

“Find sanctuary for yourself and your loved ones under Colonel Sanders and his Internet Escape Pod. Yup, this dome is like a magic force field designed to disrupt the internet coming to and from your devices,” KFC website said.

It is made with a stainless steel mesh cage with an 8-pound high-density architectural foam and enamel paint. And of course a fried chicken-leg doorknob.

“In case you haven’t noticed, our specialty is fried chicken, not internet-blocking cages. Although we have done our best to ensure total internet escape, a special person with a gizmo has to test our cage before we can claim total and utter signal impenetrability. Upon installation, every effort will be taken to ensure it fully blocks your device. You have the Colonel’s word.”

KFC joked that it was thinking of selling the pod for $96,485.34, but in the spirit of Cyber Monday it is on sale for $10,000.

It’s all meant to take you back to a simpler time.

