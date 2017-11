TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Rick Scott was in Seminole Heights on an unannounced trip Tuesday.

Scott met with Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan and Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

Scott also met with the family of Monica Hoffa, the second victim in the string of recent murders.

The reward for information leading to an arrest in the Seminole Heights killers in the largest in Tampa Police Department history, at $110,000.

Tuesday is day 37 of the search for the killer.