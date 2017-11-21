From fidget spinners to dolls, toys to beware of this holiday season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – From fidget spinners with toxic chemicals mixed in to creepy-looking dolls that can be hacked through the internet, the list of most dangerous toys for a new year is here.

For more than 30 years, the Florida Public Interest Research Group has put out a list of dangerous toys.

This year, the list includes fidget spinners that have dangerous levels of lead toxins.

“This was the toy every child had to have,” said Petra Vybiralova, who is the Safe Kids supervisor for Florida Suncoast Safe Kids Coalition.

Other toys on the list include water balloons and toys with small parts that present choking hazards.

Some toys with small batteries can present extreme health problems to children if they ingest the battery.

“I saw a child in my time as a physician where she had swallowed a watch battery and it had eroded her esophagus, or the feeding tube, and she ended up spending months and months and months in the hospital, not able to eat,” said Doctor Jen Arnold, who is the Medical Director of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Simulation Center.

One doll on the list has features that can be hacked from the outside and allow a stranger to record conversations in your home or even allow the stranger to talk to your child.

The doll is connected to the internet with a Bluetooth feature and because of this, the product is banned in Germany, but still available in the United States.

The list of dangerous toys from Florida PIRG can be downloaded from their website.

