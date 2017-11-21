Florida man bites police officer during warrant hearing

By Published:
File photo

MIAMI (AP) – Authorities say a Florida man bit a police officer who was taking him into custody during a hearing in a Miami courtroom.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Argemis Colome tells news outlets the officer suffered a “severe injury” when Godel Leveille bit him on Monday afternoon.

Court spokeswoman Eunice Sigler says Leveille was in court for a hearing on a warrant and a judge ordered him taken into custody. According to records, the warrant stems from an arrest in May 2016 for battery on law enforcement officers.

Leveille is now being held without bond in the Miami-Dade County jail. And he faces additional charges of resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer.

The officer was treated at a hospital.

Records don’t list a lawyer for Leveille.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s