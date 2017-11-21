EB Kennedy reopens in Tampa after bicyclist injured in crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The eastbound lanes of Kennedy Boulevard have reopened near the University of Tampa after a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.
Tampa police closed the eastbound lanes of Kennedy Boulevard for the crash investigation.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at Kennedy and South Parker Street.
The bicyclist was injured.
Details about the crash have not been released.
