EB Kennedy reopens in Tampa after bicyclist injured in crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The eastbound lanes of Kennedy Boulevard have reopened near the University of Tampa after a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

Tampa police closed the eastbound lanes of Kennedy Boulevard for the crash investigation.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at Kennedy and South Parker Street.

The bicyclist was injured.

Details about the crash have not been released.

