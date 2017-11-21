Deputies: Man drank beer, laid down in bed with woman after string of burglaries in Pasco County

By Published: Updated:

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is facing charges following a string of burglaries in Pasco County.

Deputies were called to the Griffin Park area on Monday after two burglaries on Bourbon Street. While they were in the area, another report came in about a suspicious person near Kiowa Drive and Cosimo Street.

Responding deputies found 42-year-old Russel Smith and arrested him for the burglaries.

According to the arrest reports, Smith went into two sheds on Bourbon Street and rummaged through them. Smith is also accused of going inside one of those homes and trying to take the couch.

Smith then went to a home on Cosimo Street, where deputies say he took jewelry and credit cards.

The arrest report states Smith then went to a home on Kiowa Street where he drank beer from the refrigerator then laid down in bed with a woman who lives in the home and was taking a nap.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s