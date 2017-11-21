Cops: Bold burglar pops pills, drinks beer, crawls in bed with Pasco woman

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – It was one creepy encounter with an uninvited guest. Crystal Colwe couldn’t believe what she found in her Pasco County home when she woke up from a nap Monday afternoon.

She began screaming when she saw a man, identified as Russel Smith, passed out on her kitchen table.

“Scariest thing I’ve ever went through,” Colwe told News Channel 8. “You don’t expect that.”

The guy was one bold burglar and got a little too cozy and close for comfort, leaving Colwe to ask one question.

What in the world was this guy thinking?

Pasco detectives tell us Smith was missing one thing – manners.

He showed up at Colwe’s home on Kiowa Drive and didn’t call ahead, didn’t knock. He just walked right in and made himself at home, even poured himself a cold one.

Colwe admits she was bummed out that he picked the expensive beer she had set aside for the holidays.

“It was Yuengling! The expensive stuff. I mean, I have Busch,” she said. “He could have drank the Bush. Why do you got to drink my expensive beer? You know, that was supposed to be a treat!”

Colwe’s husband, Bill, is still worried about his wife after what she went through Monday.

That’s because the bad behavior from the burglar didn’t stop with the beer.

Arrest records show that Russel Smith also popped a few prescription pills before crawling into bed with Colwe. Then, he finally passed out at her kitchen table.

“It’s crazy, if I was home it would not have went down the way it went down. It would not of been pretty,” Bill said.

Colwe is now offering a warning to others who will most likely be spending a lot of time during the holidays at home. Since this happened in broad daylight, in the middle of the afternoon, she says it’s simple.

“Keep your doors locked, it doesn’t matter if it’s day or night. I’m so glad he didn’t do anything else, like the unimaginable things you guys report on!”

Pasco investigators maintain that Smith also broke into homes nearby in the New Port Richey neighborhood and stole jewelry and credit cards as well.

