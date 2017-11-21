Chefs converge at St. Pete brewery for Frogman Feast fundraiser

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Twelve chefs, including a few who traveled in from out of state, are converging at 3 Daughters Brewing for the Frogman Feast fundraiser.

Proceeds support the Navy Seal Foundation, an organization that helps families left behind that often don’t get support from the military. The foundation steps in immediately to help.

“And they continue to care for us with home care health and wellness, counseling, all kinds of things and it’s not just a one-time thing, it’s continued for the rest of our lives,” said surviving spouse Emily Feeks.

The event offers unlimited food, beer, wine, spirits, cold-pressed juice, live music and some amazing silent auction and raffle items.

The Frogman Feast takes place Sunday, November 26 at 3 Daughters Brewing from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

It’s a casual, family-oriented event to support those family members who lost loved ones in service to our country. Pre-purchase is necessary. Get your tickets today by going online.