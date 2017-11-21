‘Bring his head to me!’ Mayor’s quote on Seminole Heights killer is now t-shirt

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn’s order to first responders regarding the Seminole Heights murders is being memorialized in a t-shirt, all to benefit families of the recent killings.

“Bring his head to me!” Buckhorn said during a Oct. 25 roll call, after Anthony Naiboa, 20, was killed Oct. 19.

“We’re not going to let the bad guy take over this neighborhood,” Buckhorn went on to say.

The t-shirts are designed by Bring [IT] to Life.

The website says “a donation will be made to the victims’ fund as a token of solidarity with the victims’ families and Seminole Heights community.”

The shirts come in various colors and sizes and cost $25.