Jury recommends life in prison for Adam Matos in Pasco County quadruple murder case

Adam Matos testifies at his murder trial on Nov. 15, 2017. Image credit: Law and Crime.com

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A jury has decided that convicted killer Adam Matos should serve life in prison.

Last week, Matos was found guilty of killing Megan Brown, her parents and Nicholas Leonard.

A jury had to decide whether he would serve life in prison or get the death penalty.

The jury reached the decision Tuesday afternoon that Matos should spend life in prison. The jurors could not reach a unanimous decision to give him the death penalty.

A judge is now moving forward with the sentencing phase. Family members of the victims are giving impact statements.

Sentencing in the case began Monday when Matos’ attorneys called witnesses to defend his character. They hoped it would help him avoid the death penalty.

