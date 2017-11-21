Better Call Behnken: Complaints piling up against Land O’ Lakes custom trailer company

Published:

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – Complaints are piling up against a A Plus Trailers in Land O’ Lakes.

Customers from across the country claim they paid thousands of dollars for custom trailers and got nothing in return. Some are turning to Facebook reviews, others are calling Better Call Behnken for help.

We first heard about A Plus Trailers in May 2016, after Raul Alvarez stepped forward to say he had been waiting for a year for a custom food truck.

He had already paid $10,000 toward the project.

Eighteen months later, Alvarez says he still doesn’t have his truck.

“I don’t even want it anymore. I’m really tired,” Alvarez said. “I need that money, actually. I need that money to do other things.”

Several customers have filed complaints with their local authorities.

No one from A Plus Trailers returned calls for comment.

