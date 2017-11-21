Alaska residents treated to stunning Northern Lights display

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (WFLA/NBC) – Mother Nature put on an amazing show in Alaska on Tuesday morning.

The Alaska sky lit up and bathed the area in a green glow from the Northern Lights.

A weather camera in Anchorage recorded time-lapse video of the beautiful light show.

The Northern Lights could be seen in many parts of the state.

Northern Lights occur when the sun shoots charged particles that collide with the earth’s atmosphere.

The most common color is a pale yellowish-green which is caused when the sun’s charged particles collide with oxygen some 60 miles over the earth’s surface.

Other colors like purple and blue Northern Lights are caused by other gasses in the earth’s atmosphere.

