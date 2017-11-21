8 most important behaviors every dog should learn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Despite the myth that old dogs can’t learn new tricks, both Tampa dog owners and the Association of Professional Dog Trainers say that isn’t true.

Here are eight important behaviors every dog should learn at any stage of their lives.

The Association of Professional Dog Trainers recommends that pet owners keep training sessions short and focus on just one of these behaviors at a time for older dogs.

Housebreaking – Dogs should understand bathroom business is done outside or in a designated area. “Sit” – On command, dogs immediately drop their hindquarters and stay in sitting position. Bite inhibition – Dogs know the difference between biting or chewing an object or toy and a person’s skin. Socialization – Dogs should learn how to approach and interact with all people, children, other dogs and animals. Walk on a loose leash or gentle harness – no pulling or lunging Come when called, or recall. This is extremely important. This could save your dog’s life. “Stay” – Another potentially life-saving command No bolting or charging through the door. Dogs should understand that when a person’s hand touches the door knob, that is the cue to stay put.