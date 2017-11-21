5 men in stolen vehicle caused massive traffic jam on I-4 yesterday

MOBILE USERS WATCH POLK CO. SHERIFF GRADY JUDD SPEAK ABOUT INCIDENT

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Did you get stuck in that huge traffic jam yesterday on Interstate-4 in Hillsborough County? It turns out that five suspects in a stolen SUV made life miserable for you.

Lakeland police say the five men were spotted in a stolen SUV that was used in an armed robbery. A sergeant saw them at 10:12 a.m. near the area of Lavon Street and Kathleen Road in Lakeland.

Shortly thereafter, the vehicle, a grey 2016 Nissan Rogue, fled from officers and a pursuit began that continued westbound on Interstate 4.

Upon attempting to change lanes near mile marker 2, the driver of the stolen vehicle lost control and hit a transport van and crashed at 10:35 a.m.

The driver then ran away, leaving behind the four occupants of the vehicle.

Authorities then closed down the westbound lanes of Interstate-4 near mile marker 2 and Interstate-275.

A Lakeland PD K9 caught the driver a short distance away.

The driver and the four other suspects were transported to Tampa General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The area surrounding the vehicle crash was cordoned off with assistance from the Tampa Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol. The closure caused traffic to back up for miles.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-