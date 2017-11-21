3 former Buccaneers players selected as semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

(WFLA) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that 27 candidates have been selected as semifinalists for the class of 2018.

Former Buccaneers Ronde Barber, John Lynch and Simeon Rice were selected.

Barber is in the first year of Hall of Fame eligibility. He played his entire 16-year career for Tampa Bay. He played in 241 games, with 232 starts, both of which are franchise records.

Lynch has been a finalist for the Hall of Fame each of the last four years. He spent 11 seasons in Tampa Bay and four more with the Denver Broncos. He played 224 regular season games.

This is the first semifinalist selection for Rice, who played for the Bucs from 2001-2006 and helped the team win Super Bowl XXXVII.

