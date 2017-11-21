3 former Buccaneers players selected as semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

By Published: Updated:
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer and 2002 Super Bowl Champion Ronde Barber on the #NFLDraft2016 red carpet.

(WFLA) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that 27 candidates have been selected as semifinalists for the class of 2018.

Former Buccaneers Ronde Barber, John Lynch and Simeon Rice were selected.

Barber is in the first year of Hall of Fame eligibility. He played his entire 16-year career for Tampa Bay. He played in 241 games, with 232 starts, both of which are franchise records.

Lynch has been a finalist for the Hall of Fame each of the last four years. He spent 11 seasons in Tampa Bay and four more with the Denver Broncos. He played 224 regular season games.

This is the first semifinalist selection for Rice, who played for the Bucs from 2001-2006 and helped the team win Super Bowl XXXVII.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s