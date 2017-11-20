Woman with crude anti-Trump truck decal adds sheriff who arrested her to the list

HOUSTON (AP/WCMH) — The driver of a pickup displaying a profane message to President Donald Trump and his supporters has posted bond after being arrested near Houston on an outstanding warrant.

Karen Fonseca, 46, left the Fort Bend County jail late Thursday after being arrested earlier in the day on a fraud charge.

The sheriff’s office has not provided details of the warrant and Fonseca says she had been unaware there was a warrant for her arrest.

Fonseca began speaking publicly about the anti-Trump decal on the rear window of her pickup after Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls mentioned it in a Facebook posting Wednesday.

Now, Fonesca is targeting Nehls with her newest decal.

“The change came about today. We had been thinking about it and decided, Troy Nehls didn’t think twice when he put the Facebook post up and exposed me and my family. We’re getting more positive than negative. But at the same time, I feel it was gone about the wrong way and the sticker is appropriate,” she said.

Her newest sticker adds Nehl’s name to the list alongside President Trump’s.

Nehls says he was considering a disorderly conduct charge, but District Attorney John Healey said he didn’t think it would be a prosecutable case.

