WATCH: Crocodile removed from Florida beach

HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Usually, it’s sharks that give people a scare at Florida beaches. But, Monday morning it was a large crocodile.

The 6-foot-long croc was spotted taking a stroll on Hollywood Beach.

The crocodile was seen in the area of North Surf Road and Haynes Street.

Officers with the Hollywood Police Department responded and kept beachgoers and swimmers away.

Hollywood Police Department’s Marine Patrol Unit spotted the croc earlier in the morning near Dania Beach.

Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are responding.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: