VIDEO: St. Pete woodpecker says hello every morning with serenade

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — No one likes the sound of their dreaded alarm going off in the morning, and some St. Pete residents are finding out they don’t even need one.

It’s not the normal sound you expect to hear early in the morning.

But, without fail, it is the sound outdoor enthusiast Michael McCarthy with See Through Canoe inevitably hears every morning as the sun rises.

This red-bellied woodpecker has made quite the impression on its St. Pete neighbors, tapping away at their windows.

McCarthy said the woodpecker has made his window its favorite morning spot waking him up every morning just like this.

And it turns out, there are a lot more woodpeckers in the area creating a similar serenade or terrorizing beat depending on who you ask.

McCarthy said he sees multiple red-bellied woodpeckers, like this one, along with red-headed woodpeckers, pileated woodpeckers and downy woodpeckers.

The video was posted on Facebook and has attracted a lot of attention to the wildlife in the St. Pete area.

