VIDEO: St. Pete woodpecker says hello every morning with serenade

By Published: Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — No one likes the sound of their dreaded alarm going off in the morning, and some St. Pete residents are finding out they don’t even need one.

It’s not the normal sound you expect to hear early in the morning.

But, without fail, it is the sound outdoor enthusiast Michael McCarthy with See Through Canoe inevitably hears every morning as the sun rises.

This red-bellied woodpecker has made quite the impression on its St. Pete neighbors, tapping away at their windows.

McCarthy said the woodpecker has made his window its favorite morning spot waking him up every morning just like this.

And it turns out, there are a lot more woodpeckers in the area creating a similar serenade or terrorizing beat depending on who you ask.

McCarthy said he sees multiple red-bellied woodpeckers, like this one, along with red-headed woodpeckers, pileated woodpeckers and downy woodpeckers.

The video was posted on Facebook and has attracted a lot of attention to the wildlife in the St. Pete area.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s