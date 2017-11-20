Turnovers help Bucs to consecutive wins and ‘Koetter’s Korner’ praise

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter breathed a sigh of relief as Patrick Murray’s 35-yard field goal attempt sailed through the uprights of Hard Rock Stadium.

His team blew a 20-7 lead against the Miami Dolphins but were able to mount a final game winning drive with just over three minutes to play.

The stage was really set in the team’s 30-20 win, however, by a dominating first half performance by the Bucs defense. Swarming to the football, the defense forced a total of four turnovers, three of them coming on interceptions from Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler.

In our exclusive News Channel 8 interview, “Koetter’s Korner,” Koetter praised the effort, namely a heads up play by corner back Ryan Smith, who jarred the ball loose from Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry, then made the fumble recovery.

The wait for quarterback Jameis Winston’s return, however, will linger.

Koetter announced that Winston had tests on his injured throwing shoulder Monday morning. He was not medically cleared by Bucs doctors to begin throwing a football.

So for the third straight week, the Bucs will take the field led by their backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who owns back-to-back wins.

