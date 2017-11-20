Texas couple accused of stealing over $30,000 from Rays part owner in phishing scam

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (WFLA) – A Texas couple is being accused of stealing $38,326.26 from Tampa Bay Rays part owner Randy Frankel.

According to court documents, Madoussou Odebode and Oluwatomiwa Odebode stole the money in a phishing scam back in February. Authorities in Texas were alerted by the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Frankel’s assistant’s AOL email account was compromised and fraudulently revised a wire transaction to a bank account belonging to Madoussou Odebode.

Her bank account records reflected the deposit, as well as a withdrawal of $30,020.

Surveillance video showed the couple at their bank, purchasing cashier’s checks for $19,200 and $10,800.

The money was then deposited into another account, where they withdrew money until Feb. 14.

The couple face felony theft charges.

