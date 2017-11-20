Texas couple accused of stealing over $30,000 from Rays part owner in phishing scam

By Published: Updated:

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (WFLA) – A Texas couple is being accused of stealing $38,326.26 from Tampa Bay Rays part owner Randy Frankel.

According to court documents, Madoussou Odebode and Oluwatomiwa Odebode stole the money in a phishing scam back in February. Authorities in Texas were alerted by the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Frankel’s assistant’s AOL email account was compromised and fraudulently revised a wire transaction to a bank account belonging to Madoussou Odebode.

Her bank account records reflected the deposit, as well as a withdrawal of $30,020.

Surveillance video showed the couple at their bank, purchasing cashier’s checks for $19,200 and $10,800.

The money was then deposited into another account, where they withdrew money until Feb. 14.

The couple face felony theft charges.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s