Tampa Bay area roller derby team welcomes recruits

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s the off-season, but you wouldn’t know it from the way the players at Pirate Bay Roller Derby are hitting the ice at Astro Skating Center in Tarpon Springs.

“We don’t technically have an off-season. We work hard all year and we are always recruiting, said Pirate Bay Roller Derby Secretary Lindsay Crenshaw.

Pirate Bay has both coed and women-only skate teams. The players age ranges from 18 and up.

If you’ve dreamed of being on a roller derby team, you’ll be happy to know it doesn’t matter if you are a beginner, intermediate or a professional skater, Pirate Bay will find a spot on a team for you.

“We will train any level to skate, fall safely and be an accomplished roller derby player,” Crenshaw added.

Pirate Bay Roller Derby starts playing games again in March and they encourage people to come out before then and start training.

For more information about joining the league you can contact them on Facebook or visit the Pirate Bay Roller Derby website.