Sentencing phase begins in Adam Matos quadruple murder case

MOBILE USERS WATCH LIVE HERE

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The sentencing phase of the Adam Matos quadruple murder case got underway Monday morning in a Pasco County courtroom.

Adam Matos was found guilty Thursday on four counts of first degree murder.

Matos, 32, was found guilty in the 2014 deaths of his ex-girlfriend Megan Brown, who was the mother of her son, her new boyfriend, Nick Leonard, Brown’s father, Greg Brown and her mother, Margaret Brown.

All twelve jurors reached a unanimous verdict after deliberating for nearly three hours.

Prosecutors said he killed all four, dumped their bodies along the highway and threw the weapons in the waterway behind the home.

Prosecutors say after he killed the four, he ordered pizza and sold the family’s dogs on Craigslist.

He tried to escape with his son Triston but was captured at the Floridan Hotel in Tampa days later.

Matos testified at his murder trial. He admitted to killing the four people, but said he killed them in self defense.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: