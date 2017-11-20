Seminole Heights murders having a big impact on small business

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The news of four murders in Seminole Heights is having an impact on small business in the area.

At Sid’s Lock and Key on Nebraska Avenue, they are locking up shop early everyday for the safety of employees.

“It’s impacted us a lot. Not just business wise but personally, it’s impacted us. The whole neighborhood has been coming in here and asking about it and feeling really unsafe,” said Lisa Manale, with the locksmith store.

Across the street at Tampa Luggage, they’ve noticed a drop off in business when the sun goes down.

“We’ve noticed a little less traffic. We still have people coming in, but now we’re having to, with it getting dark earlier, we’ve been closing a little earlier as well,” said Teresa King.

The owner of that store is also taking extra precautions for his employees.

“My boss has to walk me to the door and to my car and I pull up to the door and wait for him to get in and get the door locked so he is safe inside also and then I leave,” said Tish Bardin, who works at Tampa Luggage.

The store has been at the Nebraska Avenue location for 50 years and this is the first time anything like this has impacted them.

“It’s scary. As far as business wise goes, I would say it comes and goes. We have been a little slower, but in the evening times we die,” said King.

