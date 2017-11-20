Salvation Army to distribute 9,000 Thanksgiving turkeys today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Salvation Army of Pinellas County will give away 9,000 turkeys and food baskets to local families for Thanksgiving on Monday. This amounts to approximately 175,000 pounds of food.

The turkeys and food baskets are provided by an anonymous donor who works throughout the year to gather support from family and friends to make sure people in need have a wonderful Thanksgiving meal.

Those who registered for assistance in October can drive through and pick up their turkey November 20-21 from The Salvation Army at various locations across Pinellas County, with the main distribution center being in Clearwater.

The Salvation Army relies on community partners and more than 200 volunteers to help with distribution.

Salvation Army Thanksgiving turkey distribution locations are below-

Clearwater: November 20-21, 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Salvation Army Social Services Campus, 1521 E. Druid Road, Clearwater, FL 33756 (distribution will be near the corner of Druid Rd. and Highland Ave.)

St. Petersburg: November 20, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

The Salvation Army, 3800 9th Avenue N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Tarpon Springs: November 20, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church, 812 E Tarpon Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

RELATED-