Reward for information in Seminole Heights murders increases to $110,000

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The reward for information leading to an arrest in the recent Seminole Heights murders has increased to $110,000.

The David A. Straz Jr. Foundation increased the reward by $10,000 on Monday.

“Hopefully, the reward money will hasten the apprehension of a suspect or suspects responsible for these senseless killings and loss of life,” said Mr. Straz.

The reward increased to $100,000 on Thursday after restaurateur Richard Gonzmart stepped up with a $9,000 donation.

The investigation into the killings has entered the sixth week. The Tampa Police Department has received more than 3,600 tips.

