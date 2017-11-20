Police: Tampa woman kicks out patrol car window after refusing to leave bar

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police arrested a 28-year-old Tampa woman over the weekend for kicking an officer then kicking the window out of a patrol car.

Late Friday night, Alexandra Fonte was asked to leave a bar on South Howard Avenue. Police say she left, but returned a short time later.

Officers then told her to leave again, but say Fonte refused. Police then tried to physically escort her from the bar.

According to the arrest report, Fonte then pulled away from officers and pushed one of them in the chest.

After Fonte was arrested and handcuffed, police say she kicked a police officer in the leg.

Fonte is also accused of kicking the back window out of the patrol car she was placed in, causing about $500 worth of damage.

Fonte is charged with battery on an officer, resisting an officer with violence and criminal mischief.

The jail booking information for Fonte lists her as a student at the University of South Florida.

