Police activity closes one lane of WB I-4 in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police activity has closed one lane on Interstate-4 in Hillsborough County.

One lane on westbound Interstate-4 is closed at mile marker 2 near Interstate-275.

A Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson said the closure is due to police activity in the area.

Lakeland Police Department officers are working a felony case out of Polk County.

The officers followed a stolen vehicle on the interstate from Lakeland.

Authorities originally closed all westbound lanes of I-4, but later opened all but one lane.

The closure is causing a long backup.

Drivers might want to consider finding an alternate route.

No other details have been released.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: