Pasco deputies seek help finding missing, endangered pregnant woman

Tiffany Arnold, 34, was reported missing.
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered pregnant woman.

Investigators say Tiffany M. Arnold, 34, walked away from her home in Hudson and has not returned.

She is considered endangered.

No other details have been released.

If you have any information regarding Tiffany’s whereabouts or if you come in contact with her, call the Pasco Crime TIP line at 1-800-706-2488.

