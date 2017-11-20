NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that killed Roy Halladay

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report about the plane crash that killed former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay.

The NTSB found that the aircraft operated by Halladay was “maneuvering at a low level near Port Richey, Florida.”

Investigators said Halladay left from a private lakeside home north of Lake Keystone in Odessa on Nov. 7.

The report goes on to say Halladay’s plane “climbed to a GPS altitude of 1,909 feet and tracked north for four miles before turning to the west toward the coastline. The airplane then flew for 10 miles and crossed over U.S. Highway 19 about 600 feet GPS altitude, then descended to 36 feet over the water before turning south.

The airplane then flew on a southerly track past Green Key Beach at 11 feet GPS altitude and 92 knots. The airplane then performed a right 360 degree turn while climbing to about 100 feet. The airplane continued on a southerly track, flying as close as 75 feet to the Gulf Harbor South Beach houses. The last data point recovered indicated the airplane at an altitude of 200 feet, a speed of 87 knots and tracking 196 degrees.”

Video footage taken of the airplane before the accident shows the airplane in a descending left 45 degree banked turn and then maneuvering about 10 feet above the water, the report says.

The airplane, an Icon A5, came to rest in about four feet of water, investigators said.

Halladay was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s investigators told News Channel 8.

The report said he received his plane in early October, just weeks before the crash.

Hallday played for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies between 1998 and 2013

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: