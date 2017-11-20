NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that killed Roy Halladay

Ryan Hughes By Published: Updated:
Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay tips his cap to the crowd after speaking before a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Aug. 8, 2014, in Philadelphia. Halladay threw out the ceremonial first pitch in his first appearance at the stadium since retiring last season. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report about the plane crash that killed former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay.

The NTSB found that the aircraft operated by Halladay was “maneuvering at a low level near Port Richey, Florida.”

Investigators said Halladay left from a private lakeside home north of Lake Keystone in Odessa on Nov. 7.

The report goes on to say Halladay’s plane “climbed to a GPS altitude of 1,909 feet and tracked north for four miles before turning to the west toward the coastline. The airplane then flew for 10 miles and crossed over U.S. Highway 19 about 600 feet GPS altitude, then descended to 36 feet over the water before turning south.

The airplane then flew on a southerly track past Green Key Beach at 11 feet GPS altitude and 92 knots.  The airplane then performed a right 360 degree turn while climbing to about 100 feet. The airplane continued on a southerly track, flying as close as 75 feet to the Gulf Harbor South Beach houses. The last data point recovered indicated the airplane at an altitude of 200 feet, a speed of 87 knots and tracking 196 degrees.”

Video footage taken of the airplane before the accident shows the airplane in a descending left 45 degree banked turn and then maneuvering about 10 feet above the water, the report says.

The airplane, an Icon A5, came to rest in about four feet of water, investigators said.

Halladay was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s investigators told News Channel 8.

The report said he received his plane in early October, just weeks before the crash.

Hallday played for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies between 1998 and 2013

Follow Ryan Hughes on Facebook

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s