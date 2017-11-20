Meals on Wheels preparing to brighten the holiday for hundreds in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This year, more than 74 volunteers will be delivering Thanksgiving dinner to around 800 people. Many of the recipients are homebound and have no friends or family. They rely on Meals on Wheels of Tampa.

Last week, MOWTampa began preparing the meals.

The frozen meals consisting of turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce will be delivered today.

Wednesday, a hot Thanksgiving meal will be delivered. On Thanksgiving, volunteers will take baked goods and flowers to the recipients.

“For so many, this visit will be the only contact they have with anyone until the volunteer shows up to deliver on Monday again. Most of those we serve live alone and have no family or friends, meals on wheels is their family and their connection to this community,” says Lauren Vance who is the Director of Programs & Partners.

Learn about volunteering with Meals on Wheels of Tampa.

Meals on Wheels to brighten Thanksgiving for many View as list View as gallery Open Gallery More than 74 volunteers will be delivering Thanksgiving dinner to around 800 people. More than 74 volunteers will be delivering Thanksgiving dinner to around 800 people. More than 74 volunteers will be delivering Thanksgiving dinner to around 800 people. More than 74 volunteers will be delivering Thanksgiving dinner to around 800 people. More than 74 volunteers will be delivering Thanksgiving dinner to around 800 people. More than 74 volunteers will be delivering Thanksgiving dinner to around 800 people.

RELATED-