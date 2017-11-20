License plates designed by Pinellas 5th graders available to help fund art education

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County fifth graders created real front licenses plates to help raise funds for art education.

The licenses plates are now available online for $15, with $2.50 shipping and handling.

The students from 43 Pinellas County schools designed the plates during art class.

Teachers receive extra funds for each tag sold online. An additional $1 from every tag sold is donated to St. Petersburg College Foundations “I AM 4 ART, U CAN B 2” scholarship fund for Fine Arts majors.

The initiative is part of Kids Tag Art Pinellas, a partnership between the Pinellas County Tax Collector’s Office, Pinellas County Schools and various community sponsors.

