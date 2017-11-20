High wind advisory issued for Sunshine Skyway Bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol has issued a high wind advisory for the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
The bridge remains open to all traffic.
Caution is advised when driving on the bridge because of the high winds.
Get your Storm Team 8 forecast here.
