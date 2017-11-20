Families in Seminole Heights hold massive thank you dinner for first responders

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The reward money is steadily increasing for a tip that leads to the arrest of the killer responsible for four murders in the Seminole Heights community of Tampa.

Many in the neighborhood thanked law enforcement, first responders and volunteers on Monday by preparing a massive dinner at the Seminole Heights United Methodist Church.

The neighborhood is drenched in fear but the goal of unity and support of those who protect and serve has been unwavering.

“Hopefully this is the meal that gives them fuel to catch the bad guy,” said Joe Parker, an Army chef and resident of Seminole Heights who volunteered to cook.

Parker says they were prepared to serve 250 people.

Kenny Hoffa, the father of the second victim Monica Hoffa, came down from South Carolina to personally thank police face to face.

He spent hours shaking hands and speaking with officers.

Former Tampa Police Chief Jane Castor lives in Seminole Heights and also attend the dinner. She says the community is a place where people stick together and support the work of law enforcement officers.

“They know the officers are out here every day to get this killer off the street and they just want to help out in any way that they can and what better way than to feed police officers,” Castor said.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s