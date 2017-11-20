Families in Seminole Heights hold massive thank you dinner for first responders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The reward money is steadily increasing for a tip that leads to the arrest of the killer responsible for four murders in the Seminole Heights community of Tampa.

Many in the neighborhood thanked law enforcement, first responders and volunteers on Monday by preparing a massive dinner at the Seminole Heights United Methodist Church.

The neighborhood is drenched in fear but the goal of unity and support of those who protect and serve has been unwavering.

“Hopefully this is the meal that gives them fuel to catch the bad guy,” said Joe Parker, an Army chef and resident of Seminole Heights who volunteered to cook.

Parker says they were prepared to serve 250 people.

Kenny Hoffa, the father of the second victim Monica Hoffa, came down from South Carolina to personally thank police face to face.

He spent hours shaking hands and speaking with officers.

Former Tampa Police Chief Jane Castor lives in Seminole Heights and also attend the dinner. She says the community is a place where people stick together and support the work of law enforcement officers.

“They know the officers are out here every day to get this killer off the street and they just want to help out in any way that they can and what better way than to feed police officers,” Castor said.

