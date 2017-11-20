Elon Musk hints Tesla Roadster might be able to fly

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (NBC/WFLA) – If you ever watched the Jetsons growing up then you’d think we would already have flying cars. But so far, that hasn’t happened.

Could that soon change? Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted Sunday in a tweet that a “special upgrade package” of the company’s new Roadster supercar could enable it to briefly fly short hops.

On Sunday night, the billionaire teased that the only thing stopping the Roadster from flying is safety precautions.

Musk has already promised that the vehicle will be the fastest production car of all time – with the base version going from zero to 60 mph in just 1.9 seconds.

0 to 100 km/h in 1.9 sec pic.twitter.com/xTOTDGuwQj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2017

The Roadster is set to arrive in 2020 with a price tag of $250,000.

Not saying the next gen Roadster special upgrade package *will* definitely enable it to fly short hops, but maybe … Certainly possible. Just a question of safety. Rocket tech applied to a car opens up revolutionary possibilities. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2017

MORE TOP STORIES: