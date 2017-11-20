Deputies make arrest in deadly Seffner hit-and-run

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run that left a Hillsborough County mother of two dead earlier this month.

Linda Fisher, 46, was hit and killed on Friday, Nov. 10 while walking on Black Dairy Road.

Deputies said the person who hit her drove away, but left behind two paint chips that investigators believed were connected to the suspect’s vehicle.

On Sunday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from Crime Stoppers that led them to a 1966 Chevrolet pickup truck. The truck had damage consistent with the collision that killed Fisher and had recently been painted black, deputies say.

Investigators later arrested 71-year-old Henry Riner for leaving the scene of a crash with death and tampering with evidence.

Riner will be booked into the Hillsborough County Jail Monday night.

