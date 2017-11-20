Clearwater police searching for man who stole from beach hotel

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are looking for the man who stole from a beach hotel.

Investigators said the man was caught on video entering and leaving the gift shop at the Sheraton Sand Key on Gulf Boulevard on Nov. 5.

When the clerk at the gift shop stepped out of the store for a short time, the man entered the store and took money from the cash register.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242 or email tips@myclearwater.com; people can also call Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS or use the TIP411 system by texting their tip and the keyword CWPD to 847411.

