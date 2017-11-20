Brandon family’s Chihuahua runs away, adopted out to another family when found

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Brandon family reached out to 8 On Your Side after their Chihuahua ran away, was taken to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and was adopted out to another family.

Daniellis Guzman, 12, has been crying since last week when her dog, her best friend, ran away.

“I want my dog back because he means a lot to me and I don’t think another dog would help anything,” she said.

Lazaro has been with Daniellis since she was just 4-years-old.

Her mom says she needs him.

“We are sad because we have too many memories with him. It’s for her. It was her baby. She has been very sad. It is her support. She has ADHD. She needs that dog,” said Danerys Pantoja.

One week ago, Lazaro ran away and the family did everything they could to find him.

“I tried looking everywhere around home around all the places here but I know that’s [a] big place,” said Pantoja.

On Saturday, Pantoja said she found him listed on the Lost and Found Pets of Hillsborough County Facebook page.

She called and emailed the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and got disheartening news.

“’He don’t have the microchip so how he doesn’t have the microchip, we adopted him. He is with another family and we can do nothing for you,’” said Pantoja.

8 On Your Side made a few calls to the humane society, explained the situation again and within an hour, the humane society said the family would get Lazaro back.

“Yes, I am so happy. Thank you so much,” said Pantoja.

The family will be reunited with Lazaro tomorrow.

