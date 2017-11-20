Body found in woods in Myakka City, death being treated as suspicious

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a suspicious death that occurred Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office responded to a report of a dead person in a wooded area not from off the road at 5600 Verna Bethany Road around 4:30 p.m.

Deputies determined the death to be suspicious and notified the Manatee Homicide Investigation Unit.

The death is being treated as suspicious pending the results of an autopsy.

No further information was immediately released.

