WATCH: Beloved Florida eagles Harriet, M15 incubating new egg

Fort Myers, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s beloved eagles Harriet and M15 are incubating their first egg of the 2017 season.

Last year, the American bald eagles became internet stars when people around the world tuned in to watch a livestream from cameras perched above and around their nest in Fort Myers.

The first egg of the 2017 season was laid at 3:24 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, according to the Dick Pritchett Real Estate website, which hosts the livestream.

Since then, mom Harriet and dad M15 have been taking turns incubating the egg. The average incubation period is 35 days.

Last year, Harriet and M15 incubated two eggs in their nest, which is 6-feet-wide and is located about 60-feet up in a slash pine tree near the Dick Pritchett Real Estate office.

One of the eggs hatched during the WFLA morning newscast around 7:25 a.m. on New Year’s Eve day.

The eaglet was named “E9”.

Over the next few months, people were obsessed with watching the eagle family as E9 accomplished milestones like eating food from his/her parents’ mouths, feeding himself/herself, exploring the nest, leaving the nest and eventually flying.

Dick Pritchett Real Estate in Fort Myers provides nature lovers with a live look at Harriet and M15’s nest with its Southwest Florida Eagle Cam. The real estate company has been providing a live look at the nest for six years now.

New this year is a cool 360 degree camera that web users can manipulate to see the nest and tree from different angles.

WATCH THE SOUTHWEST FLORIDA EAGLE CAM HERE

Image courtesy: SWFLEagleCam.com /Dick Pritchett Real Estate

 

 

 

 

