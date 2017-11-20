Arrests in Seminole Heights area up as search for murderer goes on

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While an army of officers patrol the streets hunting for a killer, they can’t help but stumble up on the countless other lawbreakers in the area.

There were a total of 35 arrests in the Seminole Heights area from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15 last year.

This year, there was a whopping 137 arrests.

News Channel 8’s Chip Osowski went on a ride along with Tampa police tos how that’s no such thing as a routine patrol.

Chip has much more in the video above.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: