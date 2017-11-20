8 On Your Side: Tips for protecting your pets during the holidays

(WFLA) – Without a doubt, you love your pets. So our 8 On Your Side team has a few reminders and tips on how to better protect your furry babies during the holidays.

“Puppies, kittens and even dogs. They explore their worlds through their mouths,” said Dr. Lopez with SPCA Tampa Bay.

That’s just one reason why pet owners need to remember to protect their animals during the holidays.

“It really boils down to two major categories…medical issues and or behavioral, anxiety issues,” said Dr. Lopez.

His first suggestion is to never give your pets Thanksgiving table scraps.

“Things like onions, grapes and raisins. Chocolate is the classic one which most people know about. But caffeine and alcohol also can cause problems,” she said.

Also keep in mind live Christmas trees can be toxic for your curious cat.

“The pine needles, even the water under a Christmas tree, a live tree can cause intestinal issues for cats,” said Dr. Lopez.

Even holiday flower arrangements can be especially toxic for felines.

“They seem to be something cats are attracted to and they’re particularly not suited to handle that toxin, so we see it as a cat issue mostly.”

If you’re hosting a New Year’s Eve party with fireworks, Dr. Lopez suggests planning ahead for your pets.

“If they’re particularly not used to the sound of a party… maybe having some background noise for them.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: