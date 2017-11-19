Winston’s latest accuser reportedly hires Kinsman’s attorney

(WFLA) —The Uber driver at the center of the latest sexual assault allegations against Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston has hired lawyer John Clune on her behalf.

Clune, you may remember, is the same lawyer who represented Erica Kinsman, a Zephyrhills woman who accused Winston of rape while he was the star freshman quarterback at Florida State University. Winston settled the civil lawsuit she brought against him.

“I have been retained by the Uber driver who reported Mr. Winston sexually assaulting her in 2016,” Clune tweeted. “I would not anticipate any further interviews from her or lawsuits unless provoked by Mr. Winston.”

I have been retained this morning by the Uber driver who reported Mr. Winston sexually assaulting her in 2016. I would not anticipate any further interviews from her or lawsuits unless provoked by Mr. Winston. — John Clune (@CluneEsq) November 19, 2017

Her sole purpose is to put other women on notice of this unacceptable behavior as so many other women have recently done. — John Clune (@CluneEsq) November 19, 2017

The Uber driver, identified as Kate, says Winston grabbed her crotch in 2016 while she was giving him a ride in downtown Scottsdale. She said Winston was the sole passenger.

“I started driving, and right away, Jameis behaved poorly,” she told the website. “He reached over and he just grabbed my crotch.”

The NFL is investigating the accusations, and News Channel 8 confirmed Winston was removed from the Uber app following the alleged incident.

On Sunday morning, Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby, a former teammate of Winston’s at Florida State released the following statement via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport contradicting the driver’s claims:

I felt the need to come forward and clarify some inaccurate accounts of the evening of March 13, 2016 when myself, a friend and Jameis Winston took an Uber ride in Arizona,” Darby said. “There were three of us in the car, not just one as has been reported. Myself and Jameis were in the backseat. I am confident that nothing inappropriate in nature happened in the car that evening and Jameis did not have any physical contact with the Uber driver. The accusations are just not true.”

“To be clear, no one else was in the car besides Mr. Winston and if anyone is ‘confused,’ it isn’t the Uber driver,” Clune said in a tweet. “Mr. Winston’s friend from his FSU days is just making things worse by inserting himself into this. … We have asked the NFL this morning to investigate Mr. Darby and are demanding he immediately turn his phone over to the NFL so the GPS history can be forensically examined.”

And to be clear, no one else was in the car besides Mr. Winston and if anyone is “confused”, it isn’t the Uber driver. Mr. Winston's friend from his FSU days is just making things worse by inserting himself into this. — John Clune (@CluneEsq) November 19, 2017

We have asked the NFL this morning to investigate Mr. Darby and are demanding the he immediately turn his phone over to the NFL so the GPS history can be forensically examined. — John Clune (@CluneEsq) November 19, 2017

