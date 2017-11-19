VIDEO: Families separated by border reunite briefly

SAN DIEGO (WFLA) — Family members who are separated by the border between the United States and Mexico briefly reunited on Saturday in San Diego.

“Opening the Door of Hope” gives a small group of families the chance to meet with their loved ones who live on the other side of the border.

After the gates opened, families were able to reunite and hug for three minutes. Some met children or grandchildren for the first time.

One couple separated by the border even got married during this year’s reunion.

“You know love has no borders, and walls might be able to divide two countries but they can’t divide a love between two people,” Brian Houston said after getting married.

This is the sixth year of the “Opening the Door for Hope” event. It’s organized annually by Border Angels and the Border Patrol.

The event took place about 15 miles west of the area where 8 prototypes for the border wall have been built.