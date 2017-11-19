Teens seriously injured in Pinellas stolen car crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say two teens were left with serious injuries after a stolen car crash in St. Petersburg.

The incident occurred in the 4000 block of 11th Avenue South around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the Pinellas County Sherriff’s Office, a 14-year-old boy and his 15-year-old passenger, whose names we will not disclose, were seen speeding in a white 2014 Chevrolet Camaro.

The teen lost control of the car after when it hit a dip in the road. Deputies said the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

One of the teenagers sustained life-threatening injuries while the other was seriously injured.

Both teens were extricated from the car and transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for treatment. Their current conditions are unknown.

Investigators later learned the vehicle was stolen. An investigation into the crash is ongoing with charges pending.

