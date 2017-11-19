Tampa students pack boxes of Thanksgiving food for families in need

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hundreds of students and their families came together this weekend at Jesuit High School to help those in need this Thanksgiving.

The students spent Sunday afternoon packing boxes of food fit for a Thanksgiving feast. The boxes were then delivered to 165 families.

The families are part of various Girls and Boys Club locations in Tampa, and a Migrant Education Program.

Sunday’s event was weeks in the making.

“It is a four-week process where students collect money in homeroom with the hopes that we collect about $10,000 that’s necessary to fund our food basket drive,” said Andrew Wood, Director of Community Service at Jesuit High School.

Students say they love taking time to make sure everyone has something to smile about on Thanksgiving.

“It is really cool that the whole community comes together and does it as one family and one unit,” Senior Seth Ravenna said.

